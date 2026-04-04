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Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:25pm

Giddey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

If Giddey needs to hit the sidelines, Collin Sexton would have a chance to return to the first unit, and there would be more minutes available for Rob Dillingham. Check back closer to Sunday's tip for official word on Giddey's status.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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