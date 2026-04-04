Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Giddey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.
If Giddey needs to hit the sidelines, Collin Sexton would have a chance to return to the first unit, and there would be more minutes available for Rob Dillingham. Check back closer to Sunday's tip for official word on Giddey's status.
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