Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Giddey has missed three straight games due to a right ankle sprain after initially being listed as questionable, so the designation for Thursday doesn't bring much optimism. Lonzo Ball (illness) is doubtful and Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles) is questionable, so the Bulls are in danger of being extremely shorthanded in the backcourt against Trae Young and the Hawks.