Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 12:57pm

Giddey (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Giddey missed his first game since Dec. 26 on Tuesday against Cleveland, but the point forward remains day-to-day. If Giddey is held out for a second straight game, Tre Jones could be poised for another start. Against the Cavaliers, Jones produced nine points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 34 minutes.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
