Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:29am

Giddey is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to right ankle sprain injury management.

After missing three straight games due to a right ankle sprain, Giddey returned to action in impressive fashion in Wednesday's 127-121 loss to the Suns, finishing with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes. He avoided any reported setbacks during that game, but the Bulls are nonetheless considering holding him out for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now