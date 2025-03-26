Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Giddey (forearm) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Giddey is dealing with a forearm injury, which could keep him off the floor Thursday against the Lakers in Chicago. The 22-year-old guard is coming off impressive back-to-back performances after coming two steals shy of a quadruple-double in Los Angeles and following that up with 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Monday's win against the Nuggets.
