Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 3:45pm

Giddey (forearm) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Giddey is dealing with a forearm injury, which could keep him off the floor Thursday against the Lakers in Chicago. The 22-year-old guard is coming off impressive back-to-back performances after coming two steals shy of a quadruple-double in Los Angeles and following that up with 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in Monday's win against the Nuggets.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
