Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable to face Boston

Giddey (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Giddey left Monday's game against the Raptors with a right ankle injury and was unable to practice Wednesday. While the questionable tag means there's an outside chance he might be available, that seems like an unlikely scenario for the floor general. Talen Horton-Tucker and Lonzo Ball should see more minutes if Giddey is unable to go Thursday.