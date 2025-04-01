Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable vs. Toronto

Giddey (hip) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

After coming two rebounds shy of a triple-double in Monday's loss to the Thunder, Giddey is in danger of missing Tuesday's game against Toronto. If the talented young guard is ruled out, the Bulls could turn to Jevon Carter (shoulder), Dalen Terry (calf) and Talen Horton-Tucker to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.