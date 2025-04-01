Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Questionable vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 11:53am

Giddey (hip) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

After coming two rebounds shy of a triple-double in Monday's loss to the Thunder, Giddey is in danger of missing Tuesday's game against Toronto. If the talented young guard is ruled out, the Bulls could turn to Jevon Carter (shoulder), Dalen Terry (calf) and Talen Horton-Tucker to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now