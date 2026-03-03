Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Rolls ankle in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Giddey, who briefly exited Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to an ankle injury, noted after the matchup that he'll know more about the severity of the injury in the next day or so, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He finished the game with 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks over 33 minutes in the 116-108 loss.

Giddey went to the locker room during the second half to get evaluated, but he was quickly cleared to return for the fourth quarter. After the game, coach Billy Donovan stated that Giddey rolled his ankle and will be evaluated further Wednesday. The 23-year-old can be considered day-to-day until further notice.

