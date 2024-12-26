Josh Giddey Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Giddey (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Giddey was initially listed as questionable for Thursday, but the floor general didn't recover in time and won't suit up for this contest. This means the Bulls will be quite depleted in their backcourt, as Lonzo Ball (illness) and Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles) have been ruled out as well. The Bulls will hope Giddey doesn't miss a lot of time, with the team's next game coming Saturday against the Bucks.