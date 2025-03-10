Josh Giddey Injury: Shut down Monday
Giddey won't return to Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain. He recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes before departing.
Giddey was sent to the locker room during the fourth quarter and likely wouldn't have returned even if healthy given a commanding Chicago lead. The team noted after the game that Giddey is headed for further testing to determine the extent of the injury, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.
