Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Shut down Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 7:32pm

Giddey won't return to Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain. He recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes before departing.

Giddey was sent to the locker room during the fourth quarter and likely wouldn't have returned even if healthy given a commanding Chicago lead. The team noted after the game that Giddey is headed for further testing to determine the extent of the injury, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
