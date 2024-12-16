Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Shut down with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Giddey won't return to Monday's game against the Raptors after suffering a right ankle injury, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The team has yet to comment on the severity of Giddey's injury, though more information should come to light over the next day or so after imaging has taken place. Giddey's absence will free up more minutes for Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker the rest of the way Monday.

