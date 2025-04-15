Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Trending toward playing vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

The Bulls are "optimistic" Giddey (forearm) will play Tuesday against the Heat, head coach Billy Donovan said on 670 The Score.

Giddey has missed three of the last four games for the Bulls due to a right forearm issue. However, he'll likely play Tuesday to get the Play-In Tournament underway in Chicago. In 70 games during the regular season, the talented young guard averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, all career-high numbers.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now