Josh Giddey Injury: Trending toward playing vs. Miami

The Bulls are "optimistic" Giddey (forearm) will play Tuesday against the Heat, head coach Billy Donovan said on 670 The Score.

Giddey has missed three of the last four games for the Bulls due to a right forearm issue. However, he'll likely play Tuesday to get the Play-In Tournament underway in Chicago. In 70 games during the regular season, the talented young guard averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, all career-high numbers.