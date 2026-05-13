Josh Giddey Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery
Giddey recently underwent a successful right ankle arthroscopy, the Bulls announced Wednesday.
Giddey is scheduled to start basketball activities in approximately three months and is expected to return for the start of training camp, so this is unlikely to impact his stock ahead of fantasy basketball drafts. Across 54 regular-season appearances for the Bulls in 2025-26, Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 1033 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 934 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 934 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 736 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 736 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More