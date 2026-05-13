Josh Giddey Injury: Undergoes ankle surgery

Giddey recently underwent a successful right ankle arthroscopy, the Bulls announced Wednesday.

Giddey is scheduled to start basketball activities in approximately three months and is expected to return for the start of training camp, so this is unlikely to impact his stock ahead of fantasy basketball drafts. Across 54 regular-season appearances for the Bulls in 2025-26, Giddey averaged 17.0 points, 9.1 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 32.1 minutes per game.