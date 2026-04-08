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Josh Giddey Injury: Will be sidelined again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:12pm

Giddey (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Giddey will be sidelined for a third straight contest due to a hamstring strain, and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for the final two regular-season games, as the Bulls have little at stake. With Giddey out, expect Tre Jones to continue running the show for Chicago.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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