Josh Giddey Injury: Will be sidelined again Thursday
Giddey (hamstring) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Giddey will be sidelined for a third straight contest due to a hamstring strain, and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for the final two regular-season games, as the Bulls have little at stake. With Giddey out, expect Tre Jones to continue running the show for Chicago.
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