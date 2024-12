Giddey (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Giddey returned from a four-game absence Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, and he finished with a 23-point triple-double in a 116-111 win over the Bucks. In his first season with the Bulls, Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 7.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.