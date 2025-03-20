Josh Giddey Injury: Won't go vs. Sacramento

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Giddey looked strong in his first game back from an ankle injury Wednesday against the Suns, and the team will exercise caution by holding him out Thursday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. "We fully expect him to play next game," said head coach Billy Donovan. Kevin Huerter should see more chances Thursday in Giddey's absence.