Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Won't go vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Giddey looked strong in his first game back from an ankle injury Wednesday against the Suns, and the team will exercise caution by holding him out Thursday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. "We fully expect him to play next game," said head coach Billy Donovan. Kevin Huerter should see more chances Thursday in Giddey's absence.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now