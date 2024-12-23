Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Bucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Hawks. With Lonzo Ball (illness) also ruled out, Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to see more playing time Monday.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now