Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Bucks
Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Milwaukee, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Giddey will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against the Hawks. With Lonzo Ball (illness) also ruled out, Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to see more playing time Monday.
