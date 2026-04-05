Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Sunday

Giddey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Giddey tried to play through his hamstring injury Friday in New York, but he posted six points (3-12 FG), five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during a blowout loss and will be sidelined Sunday for the second time in three games. The point guard's status for the final week of the regular season remains unclear, but in his absence, Collin Sexton should retain increased usage.