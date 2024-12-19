Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Thursday

Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Giddey is slated to miss his first matchup of the season while he deals with a right ankle injury. With the 22-year-old sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker could see an uptick in playing time. Giddey's next chance to play will come Saturday against Boston, though there is currently no timetable for his return, as he has yet to return to running.