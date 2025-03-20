Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 7:30am

Giddey (ankle) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Giddey looked strong in his return to action in Wednesday's loss to the Suns following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but the Bulls will exercise caution by holding him out of the second leg of a back-to-back set, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Head coach Billy Donovan said that he anticipates Giddey returning to action in Chicago's next game Saturday versus the Lakers.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
