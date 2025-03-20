Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Thursday
Giddey (ankle) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Giddey looked strong in his return to action in Wednesday's loss to the Suns following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but the Bulls will exercise caution by holding him out of the second leg of a back-to-back set, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Head coach Billy Donovan said that he anticipates Giddey returning to action in Chicago's next game Saturday versus the Lakers.
