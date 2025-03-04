Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Giddey (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
The left quadriceps contusion is a new injury for Giddey, who will miss his first outing since Dec. 26. With the 22-year-old joining Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) on the sideline, Jevon Carter, Talen Horton-Tucker and Tre Jones are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Giddey's next chance to play will come Thursday against Orlando.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now