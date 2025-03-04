Josh Giddey Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Giddey (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

The left quadriceps contusion is a new injury for Giddey, who will miss his first outing since Dec. 26. With the 22-year-old joining Lonzo Ball (wrist) and Kevin Huerter (knee) on the sideline, Jevon Carter, Talen Horton-Tucker and Tre Jones are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Giddey's next chance to play will come Thursday against Orlando.