Josh Giddey News: All-around showcase in loss

Giddey totaled nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss to the 76ers.

Giddey did a little bit of everything for Chicago in Sunday's contest, leading all Bulls players in assists while ending second on the team in rebounds and one point short of the double-digit mark in a balanced performance. Giddey posted his fourth outing of the season with 10 or more dimes, accompanying those performances with at least nine points and five boards in all four instances.