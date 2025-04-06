Josh Giddey News: All-around showing in victory
Giddey racked up 23 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 victory over the Hornets.
Giddey did a little bit of everything for Chicago in Sunday's contest, leading all Bulls in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a near triple-double performance. Giddey has posted at least 20 points, 10 boards and eight dimes on five occasions, including in two of his last six contests.
