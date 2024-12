Giddey (foot) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Giddey was a late addition to the injury report due to right foot soreness, though he'll play Friday and keep his streak of perfect attendance alive. The 22-year-old averaged 11.2 points, 7.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 25.8 minutes per contest in his last five appearances.