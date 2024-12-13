Fantasy Basketball
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Giddey (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey will keep his streak of perfect attendance alive after previously having been listed as questionable due to low back spasms. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 10.2 points, 8.2 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
