Josh Giddey News: Available Friday

Giddey (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Giddey will keep his streak of perfect attendance alive after previously having been listed as questionable due to low back spasms. Over his last five outings, the 22-year-old guard has averaged 10.2 points, 8.2 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest.