Josh Giddey News: Available Sunday
Giddey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Giddey will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Over seven outings since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old point guard has averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.1 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline11 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2412 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1917 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1917 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More