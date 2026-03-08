Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Giddey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Giddey will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Over seven outings since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old point guard has averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.1 minutes per contest.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
NBA
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago