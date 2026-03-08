Josh Giddey News: Available Sunday

Giddey (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Giddey will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain. Over seven outings since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old point guard has averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.1 minutes per contest.