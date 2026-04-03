Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Giddey (hamstring) will play Friday in New York.

Giddey is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could result in Tre Jones heading back to the second unit. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.0 steals per game this season.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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