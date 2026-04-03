Josh Giddey News: Available to play
Giddey (hamstring) will play Friday in New York.
Giddey is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which could result in Tre Jones heading back to the second unit. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.0 steals per game this season.
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