Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Giddey (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Giddey was dealing with a right ankle sprain, but the Australian guard will suit up and should handle his regular workload in the Bulls' backcourt. Giddey is coming off his first triple-double of the season, posting 20 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in a 128-102 win over the Nets on Monday. Giddey should experience a high usage rate considering Chicago will be missing both Coby White (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (knee).

