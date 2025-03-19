Josh Giddey News: Bench role against Phoenix

Giddey will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Giddey will have a bench role for Chicago on Wednesday for the first time this season after starting all 60 games he's played during the 2024-25 campaign. The 22-year-old guard is averaging 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and a career-high 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.