Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Giddey (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Lakers.

As expected, Giddey will shed his probable tag and suit up for Thursday's clash in LA. He's been on an absolute tear lately, racking up three triple-doubles in his last four appearances.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
