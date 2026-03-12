Josh Giddey News: Cleared to play
Giddey (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Lakers.
As expected, Giddey will shed his probable tag and suit up for Thursday's clash in LA. He's been on an absolute tear lately, racking up three triple-doubles in his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes8 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2416 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1921 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More