Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Continues to rack up assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Giddey recorded 15 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Monday's 132-124 win over the Rockets.

Giddey has now piled up double-digit dimes in seven of his last eight contests, recording six double-doubles as well. During that period, the star guard has averaged an excellent 16.5 points, 12.5 assists, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 36.5 minutes per game.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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