Josh Giddey News: Delivers monster stat line

Giddey accumulated 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 17 assists in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime victory over the Warriors.

Giddey played a big role in Chicago's comeback win, though it was Matas Buzelis who captured the spotlight by pouring in 41 points. Giddey was plenty productive in his own right by posting his third double-double in his last four appearances and his 10th of the 2025-26 campaign. Expect the Bulls to continue to lean heavily on the likes of Giddey and Buzelis until the club shakes off some back injury luck.