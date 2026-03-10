Josh Giddey News: Delivers monster stat line
Giddey accumulated 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 17 assists in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime victory over the Warriors.
Giddey played a big role in Chicago's comeback win, though it was Matas Buzelis who captured the spotlight by pouring in 41 points. Giddey was plenty productive in his own right by posting his third double-double in his last four appearances and his 10th of the 2025-26 campaign. Expect the Bulls to continue to lean heavily on the likes of Giddey and Buzelis until the club shakes off some back injury luck.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 82 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Players Who Boost Fantasy Basketball Value In Limited Minutes6 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves One Week Before Fantasy Deadline13 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2414 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1919 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More