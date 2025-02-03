Josh Giddey News: Double-doubles in loss

Giddey amassed 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 127-119 loss to Detroit.

Giddey racked up his 15th double-double of the season in the losing effort. With the Bulls moving on from Zach LaVine, lines like these could become the norm for Giddey as he steps into a larger role in the offense. The Bulls did acquire another guard in Tre Jones, but it's likely that he plays a minor role with the second unit.