Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Drops massive triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Giddey amassed 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over Miami.

Giddey notched his seventh triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, totaling his second most rebounds in a game this season. The 22-year-old has been outstanding during the back half of the regular season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.9 minutes spanning his last 19 appearances.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
