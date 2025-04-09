Josh Giddey News: Drops massive triple-double

Giddey amassed 28 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over Miami.

Giddey notched his seventh triple-double of the 2024-25 campaign, totaling his second most rebounds in a game this season. The 22-year-old has been outstanding during the back half of the regular season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.9 minutes spanning his last 19 appearances.