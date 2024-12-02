Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: First triple-double with Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Giddey recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 128-102 win over the Nets.

Giddey struggled with his shot from range, but that's about the only area he struggled in Monday evening. He secured his first triple-double since joining the Bulls and posted his best scoring performance since Oct. 30, when he put up 20 points vs. Orlando. Monday's showing was a positive sign for the 22-year-old, who was held to a season-low four points in his previous appearance Friday against Boston.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now