Giddey (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Giddey was listed on the injury report due to a sprained right writs, but the injury isn't severe enough to be held out of Saturday's contest. He's averaged 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.0 minutes per game since the beginning of February.