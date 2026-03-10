Josh Giddey News: Good to go Tuesday

Giddey (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Giddey will suit up for a second consecutive contest following a one-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old point guard has averaged 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.