Josh Giddey News: Inefficient performance in loss

Giddey posted five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Giddey has been inefficient offensively to start the season, shooting just 40.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three, but he is averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.2 blocks across 27.2 minutes. If his shot isn't falling, Giddey will look to get his other teammates involved, and his next opportunity to bounce back will be Friday against Atlanta.