Josh Giddey News: Minimal impact vs. New York
Giddey provided six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-96 loss to the Knicks.
Giddey returned to the hardwood after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't look good and delivered one of his worst stat lines of the campaign. Giddey was averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.0 steals per game this season before this blowout loss Friday, so he clearly failed to live up to expectations in what turned out to be a 40-point loss for Chicago. It remains to be seen if Giddey will suit up Sunday against the Suns since the Bulls are already eliminated from playoff contention.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
General NBA Article
5 NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Who Could Swing Your League5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More