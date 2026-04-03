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Josh Giddey News: Minimal impact vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Giddey provided six points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 26 minutes during Friday's 136-96 loss to the Knicks.

Giddey returned to the hardwood after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't look good and delivered one of his worst stat lines of the campaign. Giddey was averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.9 triples and 1.0 steals per game this season before this blowout loss Friday, so he clearly failed to live up to expectations in what turned out to be a 40-point loss for Chicago. It remains to be seen if Giddey will suit up Sunday against the Suns since the Bulls are already eliminated from playoff contention.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
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