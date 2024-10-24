Josh Giddey News: Modest numbers in Chicago debut

Giddey chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to New Orleans.

In his Bulls debut, Giddey struggled to make an impact at both ends of the court, posting a team-worst minus-22 plus-minus rating and committing as many turnovers as he had assists. The 22-year-old guard's numbers declined last season with OKC, but Giddey should see a higher usage rate in Chicago, especially if the team trades away veterans like Zach LaVine.