Josh Giddey News: Near triple-double Saturday

Giddey notched 24 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, one block and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 loss to the Suns.

Giddey registered a double-double for a second straight game and for the 17th time this season, and he was two rebounds shy from logging his third triple-double. He continues to power the Bulls' offense following the trade of Zach LaVine to the Kings. Giddey has averaged 19.1 points on 48.1 percent shooting (including 48.8 percent from three on 5.4 3PA/G), 7.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over 31.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.