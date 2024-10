Giddey (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans.

As expected, Giddey is good to go for the regular season after resting during the preseason finale. After falling out of favor in Oklahoma City, Giddey is looking for a fresh start as a full-time starter with the new-look Bulls, who moved on from DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso this offseason.