Josh Giddey News: Not on injury report

Giddey (ankle) is not on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Lakers on Saturday.

Giddey missed the 128-116 win over the Kings on Thursday and hasn't played in four of the Bulls' last five games. However, the fact that he's not on the injury report suggests he should be ready to go, and possibly return to the first unit, Saturday. Giddey has been averaging 22.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game since the beginning of March, so his return to action would be a huge boost for Chicago.