Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Officially in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Giddey (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Giddey has been dealing with a non-COVID illness throughout the week, and he'll play through the sickness once again Wednesday. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists across 29.1 minutes per game this season. He's received 30 or more minutes in three straight games and could see and expanded role with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now