Josh Giddey News: Officially in

Giddey (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Giddey has been dealing with a non-COVID illness throughout the week, and he'll play through the sickness once again Wednesday. The 22-year-old is averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists across 29.1 minutes per game this season. He's received 30 or more minutes in three straight games and could see and expanded role with Zach LaVine (thigh) sidelined.