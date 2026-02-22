Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: On minutes restriction Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Giddey will be on a minutes restriction during Sunday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Giddey recently returned to action after missing eight games due to a hamstring injury and head coach Billy Donovan stated pregame that Giddey will have a minutes restriction for Sunday's game, as it is the second half of a back-to-back set. With Tre Jones also on a minutes restriction, Rob Dillingham and Collin Sexton could see slightly expanded roles off the bench.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Josh Giddey See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Plays Include Tristan Vukcevic
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Week 18 Start/Sit Guide
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago