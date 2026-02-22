Josh Giddey News: On minutes restriction Sunday

Giddey will be on a minutes restriction during Sunday's game against the Knicks, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Giddey recently returned to action after missing eight games due to a hamstring injury and head coach Billy Donovan stated pregame that Giddey will have a minutes restriction for Sunday's game, as it is the second half of a back-to-back set. With Tre Jones also on a minutes restriction, Rob Dillingham and Collin Sexton could see slightly expanded roles off the bench.