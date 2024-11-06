Josh Giddey News: Plays through illness Wednesday

Giddey posted 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Giddey continues to battle an ongoing illness, although once again suited up Wednesday. He finished with a serviceable line given his health and the fact the game was a blowout. It's been a solid start to his career in Chicago and barring a change in direction, he should continue to run as the starting point guard moving forward.