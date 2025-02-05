Josh Giddey News: Pops for 24 in Tuesday's win

Giddey provided 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 victory over the Heat.

The fourth-year guard continues to roll, tying Matas Buzelis for the team scoring lead on the night. Giddey has scored in double digits in eight straight games, his longest such streak since the first eight games of the season, and over that latest stretch he's averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 boards, 6.5 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor. With Zach LaVine now in Sacramento and Nikola Vucevic potentially the next veteran to head out the door, Giddey's usage and shot volume seem set to keep rising.