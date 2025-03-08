Josh Giddey News: Records triple-double

Giddey racked up 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Heat.

Giddey has been playing at a very high level since the end of the All-Star break, and he notched his first triple-double since Dec. 28, when he posted 23 points, 15 boards and 10 assists in a win over the Bucks. He had ended just one dime away from reaching this feat in a win over the Magic on Thursday, and his numbers are undoubtedly impressive. Over his last eight games, Giddey is averaging 22.4 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.