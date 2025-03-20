Josh Giddey News: Returns with 22-point effort

Giddey closed Wednesday's 127-121 loss to Phoenix with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes.

Giddey logged 31 minutes and showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that produced a three-game absence. Kevin Huerter performed admirably while Giddey was out, but he will likely retreat back to the second unit if Giddey is able to complete the back-to-back. the Bulls are still playoff contenders, so Giddey's return to action will give the offense a much-needed boost.