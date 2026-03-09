Josh Giddey headshot

Josh Giddey News: Returns with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Giddey provided 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Kings.

Giddey returned from a one-game absence and posted his ninth triple-double of the season. While Giddy has struggled to stay healthy, he's been extremely productive when active, averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 42 games. The Bulls would need several wins and a lot of help to reach a play-in berth, and they'll need Giddey at 100 percent to make that happen.

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
